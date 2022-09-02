AXEL Market Cap Tops $46.84 Million (AXEL)

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One AXEL coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular exchanges. AXEL has a market capitalization of $46.84 million and approximately $66,301.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AXEL has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AXEL Coin Profile

AXEL (CRYPTO:AXEL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 770,933,111 coins and its circulating supply is 283,102,718 coins. The official website for AXEL is axel.network. The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AXEL is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited. AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AXEL

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

