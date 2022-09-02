Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $13.97

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $98.56 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for $13.97 or 0.00070123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,920.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00131463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086183 BTC.

Axie Infinity Coin Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,351,137 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

