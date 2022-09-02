Axis DeFi (AXIS) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $84,967.67 and approximately $32,555.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,197.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00133654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00034462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085024 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

