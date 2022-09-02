AXPR One Day Trading Volume Reaches $90,352.00 (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, AXPR has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. AXPR has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $90,352.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AXPR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,978.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00131686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086071 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official.

AXPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.