B-cube.ai Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (BCUBE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One B-cube.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.0665 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. B-cube.ai has a market cap of $738,003.97 and approximately $1,628.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, B-cube.ai has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,463% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.90 or 0.12454692 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00826773 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015986 BTC.
B-cube.ai Profile
B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,708,662 coins and its circulating supply is 11,091,483 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai.
B-cube.ai Coin Trading
