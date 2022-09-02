B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Randall E. Paulson Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Randall E. Paulson bought 25,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.76 per share, with a total value of $1,244,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,360,732.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.85. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -231.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,032,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after purchasing an additional 350,551 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,815,000 after buying an additional 87,648 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 512,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

