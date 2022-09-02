Baby Doge Coin Market Cap Achieves $148.44 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $148.44 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,573.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.19 or 0.12917824 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823697 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015739 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin Profile
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin
Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.