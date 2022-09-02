BabySwap (BABY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $302,285.00

BabySwap (BABY) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One BabySwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BabySwap has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. BabySwap has a total market cap of $12.17 million and approximately $302,285.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,844% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.38 or 0.14864822 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00813086 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015826 BTC.
About BabySwap
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,197,640 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
BabySwap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BabySwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BabySwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.