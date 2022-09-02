Balancer Market Cap Reaches $335.42 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.70 or 0.00037925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $335.42 million and $37.91 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,290.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00133086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00084807 BTC.

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 51,904,401 coins and its circulating supply is 43,586,770 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

