Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $19.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 15.16.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The business had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

