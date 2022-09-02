Ballswap (BSP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $114.53 Million

Ballswap (BSP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Ballswap has a total market cap of $114.53 million and $71,425.00 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ballswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ballswap has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00131645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086124 BTC.

Ballswap Coin Profile

BSP is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 coins. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @BitBallSwap. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/BitBallEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ballswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface. BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ballswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ballswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

