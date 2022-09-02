Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -78.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

SHAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Shake Shack to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading

