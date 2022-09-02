Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Generac were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Generac by 1,075.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,898 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Generac by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $233.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.93.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

