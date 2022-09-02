Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $368,000 Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 38.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 50.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $1,051,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

