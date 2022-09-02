Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $376,000 Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,610,000 after buying an additional 55,522 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $332.84 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.85.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

