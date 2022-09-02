Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $435,000 Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 28,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $412.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.18. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,627 shares of company stock worth $28,935,768. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.71.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.