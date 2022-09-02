Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $467,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 141,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 73,994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11,245.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 56,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96.

