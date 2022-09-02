Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $501,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 427,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,848,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $371.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $344.66 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.