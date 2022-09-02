Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $548,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,739 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,101,000 after purchasing an additional 298,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DHI opened at $71.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

