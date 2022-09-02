Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.03.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.63.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

