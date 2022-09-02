Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 643,248 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 24.4% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.25%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

