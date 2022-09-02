Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,140 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in AGCO by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $106.75 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.10%.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

