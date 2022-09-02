Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 105.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,606,000 after acquiring an additional 137,222 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Melius initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

