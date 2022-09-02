Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in APA were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of APA by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of APA by 8,358.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

About APA



APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

