Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $2,911,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,339,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,849,000 after buying an additional 292,028 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $862,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 170,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,745 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

