Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,145 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $16,099,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BMO opened at $92.18 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.086 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.