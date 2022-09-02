Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 11,603 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,603 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,514,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after buying an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 105.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 938,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,937,000 after buying an additional 481,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after buying an additional 173,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,804,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,008,000 after purchasing an additional 155,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 113.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $123.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.51%.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

