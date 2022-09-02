Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 30,828 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,828 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in BRF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in BRF in the 1st quarter worth $19,709,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BRF by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,333,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,804 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in BRF by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 853,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 466,934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 178,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

BRF Stock Performance

About BRF

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Further Reading

