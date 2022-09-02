Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 31,357 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,357 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after acquiring an additional 351,432 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO opened at $24.92 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRO. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

