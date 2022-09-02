Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 55 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Chemed by 347.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 69.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth $75,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed stock opened at $476.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $485.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.49. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

