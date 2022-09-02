Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 706 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in UDR were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,564,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 532,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 503,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after purchasing an additional 415,689 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

UDR Stock Up 1.5 %

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

