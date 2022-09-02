Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 7,235 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Okta were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Okta by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Okta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Okta by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta Trading Down 33.7 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.14.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

