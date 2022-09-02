Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 884 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 334.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average is $67.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.43%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.