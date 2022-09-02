Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CTLT. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Catalent Stock Performance

Catalent stock opened at $88.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.26. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

