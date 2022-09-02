Band Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $9.50 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $47.03 million and $9.50 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00006561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,369.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00132598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084226 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

