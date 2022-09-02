Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in August

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.0 days.
Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BLMIF opened at $9.63 on Friday. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.
Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. Company Profile
