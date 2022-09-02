Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in August

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.0 days.

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BLMIF opened at $9.63 on Friday. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. Company Profile

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

