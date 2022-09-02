Bank of America Lowers JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) to Underperform

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

JOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. JOANN has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $290.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JOANN will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 18,395 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 56,209 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 248,750 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

