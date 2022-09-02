Bank of America Lowers JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) to Underperform

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
JOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.
JOANN Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. JOANN has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $290.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 18,395 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 56,209 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 248,750 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
