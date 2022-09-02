Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,285 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.20% of Ally Financial worth $29,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 59,776 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.