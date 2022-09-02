Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,012,498 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 1,113.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012,498 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.73% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $30,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 968,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 536,808 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

HR stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 0.67. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

