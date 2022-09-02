Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.27% of Campbell Soup worth $35,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,432,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,392,000 after buying an additional 186,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,075,000 after buying an additional 98,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,152,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,009,000 after buying an additional 163,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,078,000 after buying an additional 310,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,345,000 after buying an additional 267,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

CPB opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

