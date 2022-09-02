Bank of Montreal Can Has $28.95 Million Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,178,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,943,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Nokia Oyj worth $28,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 414,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 242,267 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 521,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

NOK opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

