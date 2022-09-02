Bank of Montreal Can Has $31.25 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,772 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $31,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.9 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

