Bank of Montreal Can Has $36.48 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,484 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $36,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,083 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,245. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $181.60 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

