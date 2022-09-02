Bank of Montreal Can Has $38.60 Million Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 4,481.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.71% of Luminar Technologies worth $38,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,044,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $919,500. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LAZR stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZR. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

