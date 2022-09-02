Bank of Montreal Can Has $40.77 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 322,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.25% of Iron Mountain worth $40,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

IRM opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

