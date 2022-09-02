Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,259 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.37% of Sensata Technologies worth $29,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $40.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

