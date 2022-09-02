Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,854 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Albemarle worth $29,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 5.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 23.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 12.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.05.

NYSE:ALB opened at $256.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $298.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

