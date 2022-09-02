Bank of Montreal Can Sells 33,402 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of National Grid worth $29,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,177,000 after acquiring an additional 245,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 275.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 889,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of National Grid by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 298.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,470,000 after acquiring an additional 433,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGG. StockNews.com cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid Trading Down 0.2 %

National Grid Profile

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.67.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.