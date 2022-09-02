Bank of Montreal Can Sells 38,891 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,703 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 38,891 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $38,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

Shares of NXPI opened at $164.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.06 and its 200-day moving average is $176.04. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

