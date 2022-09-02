Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$150.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Desjardins from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $10.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $90.41 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.